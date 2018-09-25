Ruth Correll: Overseeding with winter annuals

Spring hay harvest challenges and the over-maturity of fall hay have producers in a quandary. A strategy to deal with some of these concerns might be overseeding some winter annuals into pastures. Overseeded winter annuals can be valuable either as a backup for a stockering program, or to provide high-quality cool-season forage for grazing brood cows.

Research has shown that the addition of winter annual forages has benefits. Winter annuals produce high quality forage. Both late winter and spring grazing and early-season hay cuttings can be improved in areas that are overseeded. Overseeding can help producers cut their expensive stored feed requirements.

The nutritional advantage of adding winter annuals comes at an important time of the year. Cows have their highest nutritional requirements from two months before calving until they are bred and this practice sure fits into the fall and spring calving seasons. The high-quality forage production of overseeded winter annuals comes at the time when it can greatly affect calf weight, calf health and conception rates in cows.

Another benefit is if legumes or clovers are added to the winter annual mix, there’s added benefit of nitrogen fixation. A good stand of clover, for example, can fix 50 to 100 pounds of nitrogen per acre, much of which can be used by the grass growing with and after the clover including the spring flush of grasses.

Currently most pastures have a combination of cool-season and mixed-summer grasses. The summer grasses will go dormant with frost. Although the time the summer sod grasses will go dormant in any given year depends on weather, the usual dates for overseeding winter annuals in this combination of sod is Oct. 1-15.

It is important not to overseed too early, but also to plant as soon as there is reasonably good assurance the summer grasses will not make any significant amount of additional growth. This is particularly true if small grains are to be planted because the primary advantage small grain offers is fall and winter production. Much of this advantage is lost with late plantings.

In addition, late planting allows little time for seed to germinate and for seedlings to become established. This increases susceptibility to winter kill.

New seedlings cannot compete with established grasses unless given a chance to grow in the present sod. Field preparation is done by grazing or clipping the current grasses very low. Either of two methods can then be used to overseed. One is thoroughly disking before overseeding and enough cultivation is done to weaken the current sod and the new seedlings have a chance to compete. Or another method is to spray a diluted amount of glyphosate on the pasture to provide an “early frost” effect. Either of these techniques will reduce the competitiveness of the grasses present in the sod.

Just about any combination of winter annuals may be used for overseeding. Annual ryegrass, wheat, oats, hairy vetch, barley, along with legumes such as red clover, or crimson clover can be included in the mix. The selection should depend mainly on the amount of forage needed, the time when it will be needed, and the relative costs of seed. Other points to bear in mind in selecting species to overseed are the benefit of nitrogen fixation by legumes; the need for planting as early as possible in order to benefit from using small grains; and the need for a drill to plant small grains at the proper depth. Correct depth of planting is important to success. Planting too deeply can reduce chance of success, as well as lack of good seed to soil contact. Read the label on the seed to determine the correct planting depth.

Many of the considerations important in planting winter annuals apply to overseeding. A soil test should be taken from each field and any needed lime should be applied several months before overseeding. Good quality (preferably certified) seed of recommended varieties should be selected. Also, if legumes are overseeded, the seed should be inoculated just before planting.

