Wilson Central FFA receives Living to Serve grant from National FFA

The nationwide program provides grant money to local FFA chapters to support yearlong service-learning projects that address needs related to community safety; environmental responsibility; hunger, health and nutrition; and community engagement.

Wilson Central FFA plans to help address the estimated 80-percent hive loss of local honeybee colonies in Tennessee by expanding the FFA chapter apiary, rearing queen bees and splitting existing hives. FFA members will work directly with local beekeepers to establish new hives in hopes to develop replacement hives for area apiarist to purchase. Additionally, members will work to inform the community on the importance of pollinators and their impact on our food supply. Anyone who has an interest to partner with the chapter should contact FFA adviser Bonnie Holman.

“[We] will use the funds to expand our chapter’s apiary to help local beekeepers,” Holman said. “This past winter, many of Tennessee’s beekeepers lost 75-80 percent of their hives. However, several of our local producers ship hives across the country to pollinate various crops such as almonds, orange groves, etc. in Florida and California.

“It is our hope to produce queens and in turn split current hives to develop new colonies in order to offer replacement hives to those producers impacted. Mr. James Murff, an area beekeeper, has been instrumental in supporting our chapter, helping to move an additional 16 hives to the apiary [recently].”

The program provided more than $300,000 to FFA chapters in 33 states. This year’s yearlong Living to Serve grants are sponsored by CoBank, CSX, Tractor Supply Co., Cargill, Domino’s, Elanco and Sealed Air. For more information and a complete list of sponsors, visit FFA.org/livingtoserve.

