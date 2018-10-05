Wilson County Livestock Association Field Day set for Saturday

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

This year’s entertainment will be Brian Bates, a standup comedian and humorist. Bates formally worked at News Channel 5 as a news producer until he went into standup full time. He was raised on a beef cattle farm in the Tuckers Crossroads community and provides family oriented comedy.

The purpose of the event is to provide a time to network with fellow livestock producers and farmers and enjoy a trade show offered by local and regional agricultural businesses. The event will also serve as the main fundraiser for the Livestock Association’s scholarship program and youth agricultural events. This year, the association will award scholarships to previously chosen applicants.

All current and former members are invited to attend, as well as anyone with an interest in livestock and agriculture. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Wilson County Agricultural Extension Service office and the Wilson County Farmers Co-Op. Tickets are also available from any Livestock Association board member.

For more information, contact Jack F. Pratt Jr. at 615-618-6725 or [email protected].