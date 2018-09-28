Watertown to become art gallery in October

The free event will feature 10 locations from artist studios and galleries to local businesses that will feature at least one visual artist on site. Many of the locations will have several artists whose work can be seen. Mediums will range from paintings to fine crafts and the artists will be available for purchases or special commissions.

Refreshments will be available. The event will support the Tennessee Artist’s Guild, which is a nonprofit dedicated to bring opportunities to Watertown that feature visual artists, musicians and theatrical performances.

Visit the Artizan Insurance and Gifts building at 214 Public Square to pick up a list of locations on the day of the event. For more information, go to tnartistsguild.org or call 615-256-9077.