Arts and crafts festival ongoing in Granville

Granville officials built a new arts and crafts building in its Pioneer Village and developed an arts trail in the heart of Granville. Each day it’s open in October, a different craftsman will demonstrate an old-time craft from noon until 3 p.m. in the new building. The craftsmen demonstrations and development of the trail were made possible by grants from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Weaving and loom will be featured Oct. 17, spinning wheel, broom making, baskets and sock making will be Oct. 18-19, Native American demonstrations and inkel looms will be Oct. 20, broom making, baskets and sock making will be Oct. 24, chair bottoming and spinning wheel will be Oct. 25, Native American demonstrations and inkel looms will be Oct. 26, blacksmithing will be Oct. 27 and chair bottoming will be Oct. 31. There will be no charge to Pioneer Village during October.

Also in Granville, visitors can walk the arts trail to visit Clover Street Ceramics, Morrowow Arts and Crafts and the Granville Arts and Cultural Center.

Granville will feature the Scarecrow Festival through Oct. 31 each Wednesday through Friday from noon until 3 p.m. and Saturdays from noon until 5 p.m.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.