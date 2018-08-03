Unique music and gifts available on Lebanon Square

The one-string instrument is played and sold by Sharon Luanne Rivera with Sharon Luanne and the Canjo Band. She sells the instrument, which can be outfitted with a pickup and plugged into an amplifier to fulfill anyone’s rock star dreams, or it can be played as its default acoustically.

Rivera, a gospel musician and teacher, has a booth set up outside of the Faith Store, where she sells both the instruments and compact discs to make educational lessons fun with music.

The instruments are handmade by Jared Weaver, an artisan from East Tennessee.

“They’re fashioned after the canjos they made in the Appalachian Mountains for about 100 years,” Rivera said. “They’d actually take different cans, and each can would give a different sound, and they didn’t have enough money for a banjo string, so they would pull a wire off of an old mop and use that, too.”

Rivera is new to Lebanon. She said the instrument is a fun way to make music, one anyone can try out at her booth. Just follow the sounds of the aluminum twang coming from the square.