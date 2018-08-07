Clemons touts Wilson County Fair for Rotarians

This year’s fair, which will run Aug. 17-25, will feature its 39thinstallment. The theme of the fair is Magic Memories, and it’s also the year of milk, a salute to Wilson County’s dairy farmers.

“We are celebrating the year of milk to help the dairy farmers we have here in Wilson County,” Clemons told Lebanon Noon Rotary Club members Tuesday.

Clemons said in honor of the year of milk, the fair would feature a life-size cow named Buttercup that children will be able to milk. He said Middle Tennessee State University would also have milk and ice cream samples on hand.

For Clemons, a lifelong Wilson County resident, the Wilson County Fair has come a long way since the $300 collected in gate receipts the first night of the first fair in 1979.

“We started out there with one restroom and two buildings, and look where we are today,” Clemons said. “We are thankful to our county and our profits for that.”

Since then, the fair has grown to a 300-member board, 1,000 volunteers and an annual cost of $2.1 million. But for all the work that goes into preparations for the fair, it currently boasts 500,000 annual visitors from 29 states and several countries and is the 34thlargest fair and among the top 50 events in the United States.

“We are taking a little gamble, but it’s an expensive endeavor to provide everything we offer at the fair,” Clemons said.

Clemons said some of the new attractions fairgoers will see will be a new carnival, courtesy of Reithoffer Shows, that will include 23 kiddie rides, 18 major rides and 14 spectacular rides; a camel kingdom, sea lion splash, celebration of 100 years of the John Deere tractor and more. Featured entertainment will include Ronnie Milsap on Aug. 20 and Buddy Jewell opening for Confederate Railroad on Aug. 21. E-tickets and a new mega ticket that allows entrance each of the nine days of the fair for $25 are also new this year.

According to Clemons, the fair board will invest $80,000 in security this year with Lebanon police, Wilson County sheriff’s deputies, Wilson Emergency Management Agency personnel and independent security officers all in attendance.

“It’s about as secure as you can get,” Clemons said.

Clemons also touted the marketing aspects of the fair.

“We are doing a lot on social media,” he said. “We are marketing to all of Middle Tennessee, because that’s where a lot of our visitors come from.”

Clemons urged visitors not to forget or overlook Fiddlers Grove this year. With its 55 historic buildings and volunteers on hand to show off all the details, he said it’s what makes the fair unique.

“You will see a lot of new things at Fiddlers Grove this year,” he said.

Clemons said entries to the many of the hundreds of fair contests will be accepted Saturday.

“The Wilson County Fair is a showcase of the talents we have here in Wilson County,” he said.