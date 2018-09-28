Circus to hold three shows Sunday in Lebanon

The circus will feature more than 60 performers from 18 countries who will present a fast-paced 90-minute show in a theatrical European three-ring setting. It will feature the Human Pyramid, elephants, daring aerial artists, motorcycles in the Sphere of Fear, the Crazy Cossack Horse Riders, Chinese acrobats, contortionists, clowns, jugglers as seen on America's Got Talent and more.

Show times will be 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m., and tickets range from $25 for adults to $10 for children, along with discounts and family package options available at gardenbroscircus.com.