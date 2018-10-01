Alive and the Bluebird upcoming at Capitol Theatre

One of the special benefit concerts will be Thursday at 7 p.m. in Wilson County.

Join hit Nashville songwriter Doug Johnson, who penned “Three Wooden Crosses,” “Lucky Moon,” “Love Like Crazy” and “She Won’t Be Lonely Long,” among others, and friends at the Capitol Theatre in Lebanon. General admission tickets are $35, and VIP tickets are $50. VIP tickets include reserved seating and a meet-and-greet with the artists after the show. Tickets are available at alivehospice.org/concert

General admission: $35 | VIP tickets $50

Alive’s mission is to provide loving care for people with life-threatening illnesses, support to their families and service to the community in a spirit of enriching lives. It includes in-home and in-patient hospice care, grief support and community education. A pioneer in the “good death” movement, Alive established the third hospice in the nation in 1975. It currently remains true to its roots as an innovator and leader to help individuals live fully while they approach death. Additionally, it offers grief counseling and community education programs throughout the year. For more information, visit alivehospice.org.

Alive Hospice has served Wilson County residents since 1975. It opened an administrative office in Lebanon last year to provide grief support and community education closer to home for Wilson County residents and base of operations for hospice home care teams. The Lebanon office is at 205 W. High St., Suite 102, and the phone number is 615-784-4555.