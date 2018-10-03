Mile-Long Yard Sale set for Saturday in Watertown

“The sale stretches two miles of Main Street,” said organizer Jim Amero. “Some people think it starts on Sparta Pike and are tempted by the side-of-the-road vendors, but the true yard sale is inside the Watertown limits.”

The fall edition of the bi-annual yard sale will start Saturday at 7 a.m. The event is sponsored by the Watertown Chamber of Commerce and will happen rain or shine.

According to the National Weather Service, a 20-percent chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday, but after 1 p.m. Otherwise, the sky is expected to be sunny with a high temperature at 90 degrees and calm wind.

Amero has led plans for the yard sale for the past 20 years.

“It’s one of the bigger events in town with more than 100 vendors,” said Amero. “It’s one day only, and if you see something you like, buy it because the items are priced to move, and someone may come up right behind you and get it.”

The shops and restaurants in Watertown will be open during the yard sale. There will also be food trucks and specialty vendors of all kinds.

“I try to encourage people to park at the local churches and schools to give a $5 donation to a good cause,” said Amero. “I would also like to see a group of scouts or youth show up to help people get items to their cars.”

There will be a Goodwill trailer at the Three Forks Market across Sparta Pike from the yard sale from noon until 4 p.m. for anyone who may need to donate leftover items or should clean out to make room for more.

For more information, visit watertowntn.com or contact Amero at 615-237-1777 or the chamber at 615-237-0270.