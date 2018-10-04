Ghosts in the Grove to return to Fiddlers Grove

Tours will begin at 6:30 p.m., and the last tour will start at 9 p.m.

The Tennessee Ghostbusters will be at Fiddlers Grove to help point out the ghosts, along with help from the Tree Troll. Cody Engdahl and the Inglewood Ole Time String Band will play music while visitors wait for tours to begin. The Fiddlers Grove café will also serve homemade chili, hot dogs, hot cocoa and other snacks.

Admission will be $7 for adults, $4 for children 6-12, and admission is free for children 5 and younger.

Fiddlers Grove is in the James E. Ward Agricultural Center at 945 E. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon.