Cumberland’s Phoenix Ball planning committee to hold Spooktacular Halloween Bash

The event is scheduled for Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. until 12:01 a.m. in historic Baird Chapel.

The “ghouls and gals” adults-only costume party is part of the planning committee’s effort to build year-round excitement for the annual Phoenix Ball gala and to provide additional funds for student scholarships.

Event co-chairs Scott and Kirsten Harris invite everyone to “come in costume for a night of food, dancing and spooky fun.”

Tickets are $100 each, and attendees must be 21 or older.

To buy tickets or for more information, visit charlie.cumberland.edu/donations/PhoenixHalloween.html.

