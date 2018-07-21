The Saturday Morning Quarterback asks Can MLB thrive in Nashville? Of course

One of the cities he mentioned was Nashville, which predictably set some tails wagging.

Two decades after welcoming the NFL and NHL to town, Nashville is about to get an Major League Soccer team. A minor-league team began play this year and has drawn fans like gangbusters. That and a number of other factors have made Music City the “IT” city.

There are some naysayers who wonder if Nashville, a small-market city, can support MLB if it’s going up against the Titans, Predators and the to-be-named soccer team.

In a word? Yes, with some caveats.

The team has to be well-managed. Going to games has to be fan-friendly to a large degree. And the team has to be competitive on the field.

I remember when Nashville Sounds (a minor-league team which draws well in a new park even though it’s not winning a lot of games) founding owner Larry Schmittou painstakingly put together a bid for an expansion franchise at the dawn of the 1990s. Despite his detailed plans, MLB turned down Nashville and placed expansion teams in Denver and Miami. The Colorado Rockies do well at the gate. The Marlins? Not so much, despite two World Series championships which are flukes which disturb purists of the game to this day for the way the one-year wonders were put together and just as quickly disbanded.

Before the end of the 20th century, baseball expanded again with teams in Tampa Bay and Arizona. Both have been to the World Series, but while the game has done well in Phoenix, it struggles on the Gold Coast, home to nearly a dozen MLB spring training sites. The stadium, originally built to lure an existing team to town, is horrible and, from what I’ve heard from radio broadcasts, is not well located because of the layouts of the Tampa-St. Petersburg area surrounding a couple of bays which limits access between the neighboring cities. Tropicana Field is located in St. Pete, which is on a peninsula, while Tampa is on the “mainland” of Florida.

Incidentally, Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL Buccaneers, is located in Tampa near the airport and, despite fielding bad teams more often than not, draws well enough in a new-enough stadium to not be looking to move.

But winning’s the key. When the Titans came to town and went to the Super Bowl right away, you had to scrounge for a ticket. When the team went bad, the team played to a lot of empty, though for years, sold-out seats and ducats to games were easy to get on the secondary market.

And then there are the Predators, a hockey team which came to roost in the South where the natives weren’t familiar with the sport. But the team developed a core group of fans right away and slowly built a winning team. After a group of locals staved off a bid by a Canadian businessman to buy the team and move it north of the border by buying the franchise, it really took hold. The last two springs when the Preds made a surprise run to the Stanley Cup final and followed up with the best record in the league, Bridgestone Arena was sold out for the season. Some fans no doubt have moved here from the North, but the majority are from around here and didn’t grow up with hockey and can’t get enough of the team.

Soccer’s another sport which is not indigenous to our neck of the woods, but the minor-league team is winning games and winning over fans.

So what about baseball, a sport many of us grew up playing and watching? It would succeed here if set up and run properly, just like anywhere else.

Now, don’t expect MLB to actually expand soon. Manfred has said in previous interviews he doesn’t want to expand until stadium issues are settled for two teams - the aforementioned Tampa Bay Rays and the Oakland Athletics. Tampa Bay’s was doomed from the start while the A’s play in an antiquated facility which floods and shares a market with the San Francisco Giants. Until new stadiums are built, either in those bay areas or in other markets, teams No. 31 and 32 won’t be happening.

Want MLB to come to Nashville, build a 45,000-seat baseball-only facility and entice (or even purchase) the Rays or A’s to come here.

Any takers?

Sports Editor Andy Reed can be reached at 615-444-3952, ext. 17; or by email at [email protected]