Mt. Juliet’s Carroll promoted to Baltimore Orioles

The right-hander from the MJHS Class of 2011 had his contract purchased by the Baltimore Orioles from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday and was listed on the O’s roster for tonight’s game at Yankee Stadium against New York.

Ironically, it was the Yankees who drafted Carroll out of Southern Mississippi in the 22nd round (663rd pick) in the 2015 draft and traded him from their Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre farm team to Baltimore last week as part of the deal which sent Orioles closer Zach Britton to New York.

Carroll, 25, is 4-0 this season (including 1-0 in his short stay with Norfolk) with nine saves in his two International League stops with a 2.47 earned-run average in 34 relief outings covering 43 2/3 innings. He has six pro starts, all coming in 2016 in Single-A.

When he makes his MLB debut, Carroll will be the third Golden Bear to appear in The Show, following former Yankee/Cincinnati Red Caleb Cotham and ex-Washington National Taylor Hill. Hill’s contract with the Nats expired following last season and he has since signed with the San Francisco Giants. The veteran is currently starting for Double-A Richmond in the Eastern League.