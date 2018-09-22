Despite rough patches, Carroll makes a good first impression with the Orioles — Mt. Juliet High grad was traded by the Yankees to Baltimore in July

For one thing his first game came at Yankee Stadium, nearly three years after he had been drafted out of college at Ole Miss by the Yankees in the 22nd round.

He was traded by the powerful Yankees to the last-place Baltimore Orioles in July and was sent to Triple-A Norfolk of the International League, which he had played in the New York system earlier in 2018. He was then promoted to Baltimore in late July and was called out of the bullpen pitch in New York on Aug. 1.

“I warmed up and it was the bottom of the seventh inning,” said Carroll, 25, standing in the Orioles clubhouse before last Saturday’s game with the White Sox. “I was standing out there on the warning track and obviously ready to go in. I took everything in; I threw warm up pitches and tried to gather myself, obviously.”

Then the first Yankees hitter he faced was Shane Robinson, who had been a teammate with Carroll earlier in the season at Triple-A.

Carroll pitched one inning and gave up one hit but did not allow a run in his first big league game as the Orioles beat the Yankees 7-5.

The 6-foot-5 right-hander faced 178 batters in the majors and 32 in the minors before allowing his first homer this year – to Neil Walker of the Yankees on Aug. 24.

The right-hander allowed runs in six of his first 1a games with the Orioles and had an ERA of 7.30 for Baltimore.

“I think you can see how the game works; it is different up here, it is different than Triple-A and Double-A,” Carroll said. “Guys have an approach to every at-bat. In the minors guys are just trying to find something to hit. It is really a chess match out there. It is finding out what you can and can’t do. They have tons of video on you.”

The Tennessee resident held righty hitters to average of .132 at Triple-A.

“I was very impressed. What is not to like? He is going to be a very good (trade) for us,” Ron Johnson, his manager at Triple-A Norfolk, said Saturday.

Brian Graham, the director of player development for the Orioles, was also impressed by Carroll.

“He had a good arm. It is a plus fastball and a hard slider,” Graham said in a telephone interview from Florida during Instructional League. “If his slider improves he will improve as a pitcher. He has had varied success in the big leagues so far.”

Orioles catcher Caleb Joseph, who is from Franklin, Tenn., and played at Division I Lipscomb, has had to learn about several new pitchers since all of the trades Baltimore made before the July 31 deadline as they acquired young pitchers such as Carroll.

The Mt. Juliet High grad was part of the deal that sent former Orioles closer Zach Britton to the Yankees for Carroll and other prospects.

“His stuff is definitely there,” Joseph said. “Electric arm; he has a really nice fastball. Can probably get into the triple digits if he wants. Good hard slider and I like his split (finger) too. The big leagues is a different animal. (He’s) trying to get that experience under his belt. Hopefully he starts to feel comfortable. You are hoping he can develop into that kind of role” as a back of the bullpen reliever.

Carroll has gotten some good advice from veteran pitcher Andrew Cashner, who has been a starter most of the season for the Orioles. Now the locker for Carroll is near Alex Cobb, another veteran major league pitcher.

“We will sit down in the dugout and he lets you know when you need to work on,” Carroll said of Cashner. “He has been real helpful in that way. He is big on pitch sequence. Saw when you come up and in (the hitter) may look in so you throw a slider down off the plate. Stuff like that. Be aware of what the hitter is trying do.”

After the season is over later this month Carroll will head to off-season home in Savannah, Ga., where his wife Amber works for a local television station as the sports anchor. His wife is a former cheerleader at Mt. Juliet High; they lived in Savannah last winter and Carroll worked out at a facility in nearby South Carolina.

Now he is part of rebuilding effort with the Orioles, who traded Britton, shortstop Manny Machado to the Dodgers and pitchers Kevin Gausman and Brad Brach to the Braves for prospects before the July 31 deadline.

While the Dodgers, Yankees and Braves aim for the playoffs, the Orioles are looking towards 2019 and beyond.

“I think it is a great opportunity for myself and others that got traded over here. We are in a rebuilding process,” Carroll said.

Editor’s note: David Driver is a free-lance writer in Maryland who has covered the Orioles for 25 years. He can be reached at www.davidsdriver.com