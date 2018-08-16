Mt. Juliet’s McCabe Selected as Conference’s NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee

NCAA conferences and a selection committee have nominated 154 women from a program-record 581 school nominees for the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

The nominees represent college athletes from 18 different sports spanning all three NCAA divisions. Of those recognized, 58 nominees competed in Division I, 34 in Division II and 62 in Division III.

Nominees competing in a sport not sponsored by their school’s core conference were placed in a separate pool to be considered by a selection committee. Up to four independent nominees could be selected to move forward in the process with the conference nominees.

The Top 30 honorees, comprising 10 women from each division, will be named by the Woman of the Year selection committee in September. From there, the selection committee will narrow the pool to nine finalists — with three from each division — in early October. One of those finalists will then be named the 2018 Woman of the Year by the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2018 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual banquet Oct. 28 in Indianapolis.

The NCAA Woman of the Year program has recognized graduating female student-athletes for excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership since its inception in 1991.

Most recently, after her graduation in May, McCabe became the third Belmont student-athlete selected as the recipient of the Ohio Valley Conference Steve Hamilton Sportsmanship Award, presented annually to an OVC male or female student-athlete of junior or senior standing who best exemplifies the characteristics of the late Morehead State student-athlete, coach and administrator Steve Hamilton. Criteria include significant athletics performance along with good sportsmanship and citizenship.

On the court, McCabe led Belmont to a 31-4 overall record and 18-0 Conference mark as the Bruins increased its OVC winning streak to 46 games and jumped into the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Polls, becoming the first OVC team to be nationally-ranked since 1992-93. A three-time All-OVC first-team selection, the Mt. Juliet native set the OVC career blocked shots record (291) and ranks first in Belmont's NCAA Division I era in career points (1,540) and field goals made (468). During her four-year career, McCabe was part of 96 victories and three OVC regular season and three OVC Tournament championships.

McCabe graduated with a 3.86 grade point average in psychology and during her career earned eight Dean's List appearances and four OVC Commissioner Honor Roll awards. She was one of six OVC student-athletes (three females) to earn the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award (the highest award an OVC student-athlete can earn), was a semifinalist for the Senior CLASS Award, a two-time Division I-AAA Athletic Directors' Scholar-Athlete Team and a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection. She was also named the 2018 Belmont University Presidential Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the 2018 Belmont University Dr. Rich Tiner Altruism Award.

McCabe has spent summers as a camp leader for Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) and in-season partnered with Bridge Fellowship as an academic mentor for high school students. She also lends her time to numerous other organizations, including Alpha Chi National College Honor Society, Tennessee Baptist Children's Home, Carter Lawrence Elementary, the Ronald McDonald House, Nashville Rescue Mission, Friends of Jaclyn Foundation, Cooper Trooper Pumpkin Patch, St. Bernard Academy, Mercy Multiplied Ministries, Harvest Hands and Nashville Special Olympics. McCabe accompanied the Bruins on an overseas mission trip to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during which Belmont student-athletes locked arms with local ministries on infrastructure, education and team-building.