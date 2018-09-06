Men's hoops announces 2018-19 schedule

The Phoenix will begin the season Oct. 26-27 at the Jubilee Classic at Fisk University in Nashville, taking on Tennessee Wesleyan and Fisk, before opening the home schedule Nov. 3 versus Martin Methodist at Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena.

Cumberland will play host to Philander Smith (Nov. 5) and Oakwood University (Nov. 8) the next week with an exhibition game at UT-Martin (Nov. 6) in between. CU will also head to Chattanooga (Nov. 13) and Union University (Nov. 14) for exhibition contests and take part in the Chick-fil-A Classic at Bethel University in McKenzie, on Nov. 16-17, facing Blue Mountain College and Bethel.

The Phoenix will travel to Delta State (Nov. 24) for another exhibition game and take on Martin Methodist (Nov. 26), Oakwood (Dec. 1) and Philander Smith (Dec. 14), all on the road, before breaking for Christmas.

Cumberland will begin Mid-South Conference play at home against Lindsey Wilson on Jan. 6 and play host to Fisk on Jan. 7. CU will also take on Life University (Jan. 24), Campbellsville University (Jan. 31), Georgetown College (Feb. 2), the University of Pikeville (Feb. 9), Shawnee State (Feb. 16) and the University of the Cumberlands (Feb. 23) at home in league play.