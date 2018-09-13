Clark finds her place with WNBA championship

A lifelong post player, the 5-foot-11 Clark was too small to play inside as a pro and didn’t make the team.

Her professional career began in Israel, where she became a dual citizen. She also reinvented her game to play more on the perimeter. And someone who scored at will at Mt. Juliet High, Belmont University and MTSU on the block learned to score from outside and on drives to the hoop.

Most importantly, she learned to play lockdown defense anywhere on the floor.

With her new toolbox, she signed with the Seattle Storm in 2012 and went through the franchise’s rebuilding pains as the team transitioned from its 2010 championship to contender status. ESPN reported Holly Rowe tweeted Clark wouldn’t unpack her bags, fearing she would be cut.

“I’ve been working for years to find my place in this league,” an emotional Clark told Rowe following Seattle’s 98-82 win over the Washington Mystics to complete a 3-0 sweep in the WNBA finals. “And to be on this stage right now and to be an important part is amazing.”

Meanwhile, Hughes was lured out of retirement by the Storm this season and, after cutting Clark eight years ago, inserted her at power forward alongside three all-stars as Seattle posted the WNBA’s best record in 2018 and, as of Wednesday night, the championship.

Clark finished the final game with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

“I do feel like I belong,” Clark told Rowe.