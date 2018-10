Addisen Johnson rolled a 194 and Ali Davis a 173 high game for the 2-0 Lady Devils.

Harvick Wiley posted high games of 195 and 217 for the 2-0 Blue Devils while Caleb Gregory rolled 189 and 199 and Jackson McRae 176 and 179.

Lebanon is playing host to Hendersonville at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Devils’ home opener at Pro Bowl West.