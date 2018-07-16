Goodwill plans to close in Lebanon

According to Chris Fletcher, public relations and communications manager for Goodwill Industries in Middle Tennessee, the store plans to close at its current location because its lease is almost up, and Cedar Crest Shopping Center’s owner plans to lease the space to another company. But Fletcher stressed Goodwill Industries will work to bring Goodwill to a new location in Lebanon.

New York-based Big V Capital bought Cedar Crest Shopping Center in July 2016. Big V Capital is the investment management affiliate of Big V Properties.

The shopping center is also home to D.T. McCall and Sons, Big Lots, Dollar General, Rent-A-Center, H&R Block, Baskin Robbins, China King Buffet, Cumberland Pediatric, Hardee’s and other local and regional tenants.

The center was listed at $8.4 million on marketstreetretail.com, and it sits on about 17.5 acres.

Big V Capital is an investment management company focused on acquiring and managing Class B, value-added discount and grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers in secondary markets in the southeastern U.S.

It’s not known what business will open in the building in place of Goodwill.

“We’ve have been in the process of reviewing available commercial real estate in the area. We just have not yet been able to find a suitable new location or building. That search continues, and we do intend to reopen a store in Lebanon as soon as possible,” Fletcher said.

“We want folks in Lebanon to understand that they have been a terrific supporters of Goodwill, both the store and as donors, and we very much want to stay in Lebanon. It’s a growing community, and they have been great supporters, and the store has been very successful.”

Fletcher said employees at the Lebanon location would be given opportunities to stay with Goodwill, as Wilson County will still have a Goodwill store in Mt. Juliet and throughout Middle Tennessee. There are also several Goodwill donation sites throughout Wilson County.

“We will be trying to transfer as many team members as possible to positions at other Goodwill facilities, and at our most recent count, we had about 50 openings at facilities within 25 miles of [Lebanon],” Fletcher said, “Even if they don’t choose to transfer, our Goodwill Career Solutions folks will be working with them one on one to try and help find new positions suited to their skills.”

Goodwill leased the store location at 1031 W. Main St. in Lebanon since December 2003.

Fletcher said everything in the store would be sold at 25 percent off the original price from July 22-28. All merchandise will be 50 percent off from July 29 through Aug. 11. And from Aug. 12-18, all remaining items would be reduced to 75 percent off the original price.