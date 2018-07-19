Wilson Bank & Trust earns five-star distinction

Wilson Bank & Trust’s five-star rating for the first quarter of 2018 marks 17 consecutive quarters the community bank has received the highest distinction offered by the firm, starting in 2014. The distinction signifies Wilson Bank & Trust as one of the strongest banks in the nation.

Wilson Bank & Trust has never earned below a four-star rating since it received its first rating in the third quarter of 1989.

Karen L. Dorway, president of BauerFinancial, touted Wilson Bank & Trust’s five-star distinction.

“As market conditions continue to change, banking institutions must be adept enough to evolve with them,” Dorway said. “With Wilson Bank’s stellar financial condition and track record, we have no doubt in its ability to do so. The community is privileged to have such a strong financial partner in its midst.”

BauerFinancial, headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, is an independent bank and credit union rating and research firm and has reported on and analyzed the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983. No institution pays BauerFinancial to rate it or can any choose to be excluded. Consumers may get free star ratings by visiting bauerfinancial.com.

Wilson Bank & Trust, member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, the bank currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties and offers a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.