Two Rotarians of the year named at Southern Bank

John Pope, vice president of Southern Bank of Tennessee, was honored by the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club, and Phil Smartt, senior vice president of Southern Bank of Tennessee, was honored by the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.

This annual award is designated for the one Rotarian in each respective club who stands out in demonstrating “service above self” in their daily activities and overall contributions to their club and communities.

Pope has been a member of Rotary for nearly 15 years and is currently president elect of the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club. He additionally serves as a board member and president of the Lebanon Youth Baseball Inc., which is a joint Rotary and Kiwanis Club, separate nonprofit organization serving the youth of Lebanon and Wilson County. Pope is also the former president of the Cumberland University Alumni Board.

Smartt has been a member of Rotary for more than 20 years. He is a past president of his Rotary club and a current board member. Additionally, Smartt attends Victory Baptist Church and serves as treasurer of the Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board, as well as chairman of the Wilson County Industrial Development Board.