Capitol Theatre added to Tennessee Music Pathways project

The state tourism office will send the Capitol Theatre a metal sign to designate the site as an official site on the Music City Pathways, with the website tnvacation.com to include information on the Capitol Theatre site.

The Capitol Theatre was originally opened in 1949 where it served as a movie theater that brought the newest advancements from Hollywood to the people of Wilson County in the form of Technicolor, which brought color films to the big screen.

After it sat vacant for years, Bob and Pam Black bought the theater in 2009 and renovated and reopened the space in 2013.

Danielle Piercey, general manager of the Capitol Theatre, said the staff is excited and honored to be added to the Music City Pathways project and credits most of their success to their variety of attractions.

Piercey said the multi-event venue has a unique opportunity to serve both the people of Wilson County and those who visit Tennessee with everything from musicals, live concerts, movies, fundraising events, weddings and other events.

Piercey said a major strength in the theatre’s resurgence was due to its partnership with Audience of One Productions, which provides live theatre and musicals.

“We’ve been able to bring something to Wilson County that no has seen,” Piercey said. “So I think that with that live Broadway musical it kind of changes the atmosphere. [Audience of One Productions] does all the auditions here and all the rehearsals and all their own sets. It’s just phenomenal what they can do here,” Piercey said. “It just blows our mind every time that we have a show.

“We definitely wanted to bring something unique like that to the theatre so people didn’t feel like they had to go to Nashville or that they had to go to Murfreesboro to do something fun. That was the whole goal for Bob and Pam Black, by renovating the theatre. They wanted to bring something back to the community.”

Piercey said the Capitol Theatre hopes to get added exposure from its addition to the Music City Pathways project to not only bring in tourists from outside Tennessee, but to also connect with neighboring counties and show people Wilson County has fun quality entertainment that’s affordable and close to home.

Upcoming attractions include Halloween movies throughout October with showings of “Hocus Pocus,” “Poltergeist” and “The Exorcist,” screenings of “Old Yeller” in November, along with live performances of “Mary Poppins, The Broadway Musical,” in November and early December. Christmas movies will include “Elf” in late November and “Polar Express,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol” throughout December.