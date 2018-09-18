Performance Foodservice-Lester expands operations, jobs

The wholesale food distributor currently employs about 320 people, but according to Tom Nelson, president of Performance Foodservice-Lester, it will expand its team of employees to match the new facilities.

“We’re looking to hire 40 more qualified people for drivers, warehouse associates and management personnel. This expansion will allow us to go from our current volume of about 350 million up to 650 million in annualized volume, and we just purchased another 20 acres behind us to future expansion,” Nelson said. “We’re really excited to be in Lebanon and Wilson County, and we’re excited about our growth potential and our ability to hire additional associates in this market.

“I’m very humbled to be here and to lead this team of excellent people. We’ve got such a strong team, and we’re excited about our future and to try and continue to carry that legacy of Mr. Lester, who means a lot to everyone in this building. We take that very seriously, and we’re excited about what we’re going to be able to accomplish over the next five to 10 years.”

Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash said businesses like Performance Foodservice-Lester offer more than just a job. Ash talked about meeting with a representative from Habitat for Humanity who recently completed a home for a woman who currently works at Performance Foodservice-Lester.

“A job like this changes her life, to have a good work environment and good income,” Ash said. “And it’s great for the city, too. It brings in more taxes; it brings in more jobs. It just works out well for everybody.”

Nelson said the company is actively seeking applicants to fill several positions. He encouraged jobseekers to apply at pfgc.com.