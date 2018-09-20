Dunkin’ Donuts to reward fans with #TitanUpThursday ticket giveaway

On Dec. 27, fans may visit the Dunkin’ Donuts at 636 S. Cumberland St. in Lebanon once doors open until 6 p.m. to enter the raffle for a pair of tickets to the Dec. 30 Titans vs. Colts home game. The winner will be announced at 6 p.m. the day of the raffle.

No purchase is necessary to enter ticket giveaway raffle. The ticket giveaway is for two tickets to the specified game only. Fans must be 16 years old or older to enter. The winner notified by email after the drawing; e-tickets will be sent.

To learn more about Dunkin’ Donuts, visit dunkindonuts.com or follow on Facebook at facebook.com/DunkinDonuts and Twitter @DunkinTN.