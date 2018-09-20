J.M. Insurance Agency promotes Clemons to vice president

In the new role, Clemons will oversee our agency’s service standards, along with its personal lines marketing to its carriers.

“Kerri Beth is an asset to our agency,” said Beau F. Massengille, president. “She has been a key part of our success, and our agency is thrilled to promote her to this important position.”

Clemons joined the agency in 2016 as a personal lines account executive and quickly proved to be a leader, Massengille said.

“She has a strong understanding of the agency’s standards of service, and the agency’s mission to build trusted relationships,” he said.

Founded in 2012, J.M. Insurance Agency is a leading independent agency that has made carrier partnerships to provide protection and security to its clients. Learn more at jminsuranceagency.com or call 615-547-6161.