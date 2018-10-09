Your Pie to open in Mt. Juliet

Your Pie held a Dine and Donate soft opening Monday and Tuesday and will have one final soft opening day Wednesday where cash proceeds will be donated to local high schools. The hours for the soft opening will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. and 5-9 p.m.

This is the second Your Pie location in Middle Tennessee after the first location was opened in Nashville earlier this year. Your Pie seeks to add two more restaurants in the Nashville area in the coming months.

Your Pie began in Athens, Georgia and has opened more than 60 locations in 20 states in the past decade. In addition to brick-oven pizza, Your Pie offers panini, salads and a variety of craft beers on tap, as well wine and Italian gelato.

The restaurant will officially open Friday, and a ribbon cutting is scheduled for Monday.