Arson suspected in Lebanon Halloween attraction fire

On Oct. 7, employees heard people leave the property and found an ATV and the surrounding ground on fire.

Wilson County sheriff’s detectives investigated the incident as a possible case of arson, and the outdoor haunted house offered a $1,000 reward for information that leads the arrest and conviction of anyone connected to the fire.

Dead Land’s owner Dana Chapman said they were lucky to have caught the fire before it damaged or destroyed any more property, which could have resulted in a total loss of the business.

This is not the first time the Halloween attraction was vandalized. Chapman said about six years ago, their signature hearse that was parked at the entrance of the haunted woods had all of its windows broken.

Chapman said Dead Land received an outpouring of support from the community and hopes they could bounce back from the setback as they open for business this weekend.

Dead Land Haunted Woods is at 7040 Murfreesboro Road. It’s open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 p.m. until midnight through Nov. 3, as well as Halloween, which will be on a Wednesday this year.