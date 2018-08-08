Two men walk from coast to coast for charity

Bidwell and Miljevic both hail from Cecil County, Maryland, where they both worked as mason tenders, mixing mud and assisting masons on construction projects when they decided that they wanted something more – an experience and an adventure.

“We were all just sitting around, and we were tired of running the rat race. Cecil County isn’t known for anything, and we said that we’ve got to be the ones to do something big, so after about 15 minutes of brainstorming, we decided that we’d walk across the country,” Miljevic said.

Within about a week, the pair who were friends since middle school set off across the country on foot with little to no experience in long-distance running or hiking. The pair decided to walk in support of those who suffer from spinal cord injuries, a personal cause to Miljevic whose stepmother was severely injured in a car wreck while in the Air Force 24 years ago.

The trek proved more challenging than initially thought, after the pair found themselves walking only eight miles on the first day. “That first week was horrible,” Bidwell said, “I had a big book bag on plus a duffle bag hanging around my neck. It was like every five minutes we were taking a break.”

They recalled a humorous story about making their way into Baltimore where they commandeered an abandoned shopping cart and pushed their belongings – school backpacks overstuffed with clothes and other supplies – for miles until they caused a traffic jam on a two-lane road and attracted the attention of local police.

The pair have since made there way to Tennessee and met experienced travelers along the way who gave them invaluable advice for traveling better on the road. They were also given upgraded supplies such as hiking shoes and hiking packs.

In every town that Miljevic and Bidwell stop in, they make sure to spend some time to volunteer and help those in need, whether it’s to buy food for the homeless or donate time at shelters.

During their stop in Lebanon on Monday, community members who sold donated goods from Iddy & Oscars, Edens Edge Boutique and Split Bean Roasting, donated all proceeds to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation. The pair planned to volunteer while in Nashville before they continued on their journey.

Bidwell and Miljevic stay connected with friends, family and supporters through social media posts on Snapchat and Facebook and can be followed on their Facebook page ‘From Cecil To California: The Christopher Reeves Foundation Adventure’ or on Snapchat under the handles liltwizzl and peteskeet24.

Once they reach their final destination of Long Beach, California, the duo plans to walk back home to Maryland, this time in support of the Wounded Warriors Project veterans’ charity.

While they have a general route planned, the pair wants those who can’t make the journey to be able to experience the beauty of the American continent. If people online want to see a specific attraction or view along the route, they will go there and allow people who don’t have the mobility or ability to physically visit those places to see them through photos and videos.

“If people want to see something a little out of the way, it may take us a day or two to walk it, but we’re going to go there,” Miljevic said. He said they have stopped at natural sites along the way and will soon show their followers the recently reopened Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The pair has traveled more than 700 miles and have more than 2,000 miles left – not including the walk back. But regardless of the challenges, the duo takes it one step at a time, always careful to remember they walk for more than just themselves.

“We’re spending a year and a half, two years of our lives putting other people first,” Miljevic said. “I believe that we were meant to take this trip, and we’re going to change as many lives as possible.”