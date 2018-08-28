Healing Broken Vessels to hold annual fashion show

This year’s theme is “A Flavor of Fashion,” and the event will include food, door prizes and a silent auction. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for children younger than 12 years old, and the nonprofit expects more than 200 people in attendance. All proceeds will benefit Healing Broken Vessels.

Healing Broken Vessels’ mission is to provide educational services to improve women’s abilities, gifts and talents and to uplift, equip and allow women to empower themselves within their community. The nonprofit also aims to assist women to gain employment, heighten marketable skills and enable them to gain self-reliance and permanent job placement. For more information, visit healingbrokenvessels.org.