Whip Crackin’ Rodeo contributes to local charities

According to Bob Black, who chairs the local Community Foundation board, the rodeo this year, an annual event launched by the Craigheads about nine years ago, realized a boost in attendance and had almost perfect weather for the two nights it was produced.

Black said plans are underway for next year’s event scheduled for April 26-27 at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center in Lebanon.

He said besides the large number of volunteers provided by several local nonprofits, the rodeo benefited from dozens of Future Farmers of America members who volunteered their time as part of a new joint relationship inaugurated this year between the rodeo and the FFA Foundation.

“We see the role of the FFA becoming even more important in future years as we look for ways to enhance the event and better serve the nonprofits with the proceeds we collect,” Black said.

He said members of the Community Foundation board will meet with FFA leaders in the near future to better define the role the FFA may assume with the rodeo an to enlist its support in sales for advertising in the rodeo program book and secure rodeo sponsors.

The Whip Crackin’ Rodeo this year provided $21,150 to Wilson County nonprofits, including Brooks House, Wilson County CASA, Empower Me Day Camp, Wilson County Community Partnership, Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, Wilson County Community Help Center, CedarCroft, Wilson Habitat for Humanity, New Leash on Life, Lebanon Black History, Lebanon Special School District backpack program, Wilson County Civic League, Southern Starrs, Cedar Seniors, Healing Broken Vessels, Joseph’s Storehouse, Prospect Child Development, Salvation Army, Wilson County Seniors, Sherry’s Run, Wilson Books From Birth, Next Step Resource Center, Cumberland University Notes for Nurses, Historic Lebanon, Hickory Hills Farm, Rotary Youth Baseball and the Lebanon First United Methodist Church Sunday school class.