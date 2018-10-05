Wilson Habitat to start work on 77th home

Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean will be at the Wilson County build site from 9:45-10:30 a.m., along with St. Stephen Catholic Community.

The Habitat home will be built for Alawi and Nihad Mohammed, who live and work in Nashville and said they would love the opportunity to live in a small town.

Alawi and Nihad Mohammed are the parents of two daughters, 7 and 5 years old. Nihad Mohammed works for N&E Enterprises and supports the family of four. Alawi Mohammed used to work two jobs but had difficulty working after a car accident in 2005. He currently helps care for the children and hopes to work part-time in the future.

The couple currently rents and said their apartment has a lot of smokers who hang out at their door. In the winter, people who don’t live in the apartment complex congregate in the hallways, and the family said the strangers make them feel unsafe. Their apartment complex also doesn’t have a washer and dryer hookup, and they have to go to a common laundromat in the complex, which Alawi Mohammed said is always crowded. He washes a lot of their clothes by hand. The couple would like their rent payments to go toward homeownership to help them better prepare for the future.

The couple is originally from Iraq. Alawi Mohammed lived in a refugee camp for five years before he resettled to America in 1996 with the help of Catholic Charities. Nihad Mohammed followed in 2011. The couple said the people of America are friendly and helpful, and there are more choices and freedoms. Nihad Mohammed said she loved all the parks and places to shop when she arrived in America. The couple decided to apply for the Habitat for Humanity homeownership program and qualified. They will attend homeownership education classes and work with their sponsors and volunteers to build their home. They will pay a zero-percent annual percentage rate mortgage after they close on their home.

The couple plans to move from Nashville to Wilson County to build their Habitat home and is excited about the Wilson County schools and rural life.

“I want my family to be safe and have good schools to attend,” Alawi Mohammed said. “I would like to move to a rural town and own instead of rent because the rent here keeps going up.”

They say becoming homeowners will help teach their children how to be responsible and give them a place to come home to.

“I want my children to realize the dream that they can own a home of their own,” said Nihad Mohammed. “Homeownership will make me very proud.”

To their sponsors and volunteers Alawi Mohammed said, “It is a blessing to get this help. We could not do it without you.”

“We appreciate it beyond words,” Nihad Mohammed said. “We are so happy.”