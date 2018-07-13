John McMillin: Avoid scams by giving to charities at the office

Should you ask me, I’ll of course say I hope you choose to make a recurring pledge to United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. By giving to us you can finally use the time-tested phrase, without sarcasm please, “I gave at the office.” I’ve tried to find the origination of this phrase and there actually are some people who will argue that the phrase originated from United Way held company campaigns.

For me, the saying is pretty factual since I started giving through a United Way campaign when I worked at Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. many years ago. I became a believer in United Way then, and I have been ever since. Now, our world is more connected than ever. Almost everyone is accessible by some electronic means every hour of every day. When you think about it, the ability to say you gave at the office allows you to feel good about your gift while, at the same time, whittling out thousands of other requests for your money on any given year.

Also, when your employer holds a United Way campaign, you can rest assured that funds raised will be used locally with low overhead and the decisions will be made on where the money is spent by local residents, despite anything you may have seen on social media.

There are many wonderful non-profits and many of them are partners we work with from day to day. Still, there are people and organizations that have no desire to do anything than to separate you from your paycheck. For example, fake charities can spot the person with that defined sense of empathy real quick. Don’t fall prey to these folks by looking for some red flags.

Fake charities often follow responses to real disasters or emergencies, such as floods, tornadoes and earthquakes to name a few. Scammers may pose as agents of legitimate charities. Insist on seeing their credentials and/or check with the Better Business Bureau, as well as the agency they represent. Remember even identification is easily forged so due diligence is your best defense.

You should never be put under pressure to give to anyone. A gift shouldn’t hurt…it should make you feel good. Also, you shouldn’t have to give a cash only donation and you should receive a receipt with the charity’s details on the form.

We encourage donors to check with the state Division of Charitable Giving and Solicitations. Every nonprofit asking for money should be registered. We would also suggest that you don’t give personal information such as Social Security numbers or account details to any charity.

Of course, you can avoid any potential scammers by talking with your employer about a United Way campaign. Perhaps they, too, would like to give at the office.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at [email protected]