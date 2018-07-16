Cooking with JoJo: Enjoy the fruits of this roasted rosemary eggplant

In an ongoing effort to eat healthy, yet delicious foods, simpler is better.

Eggplant is high in fiber and B vitamins and has few calories, and this chef prefers to keep it that way. While this recipe is for a roasted version, the eggplant is versatile and is great on the grill or cut into fries and sautéed in a small amount of oil with fresh garlic and thyme.

Take care not to use too much oil as the flesh of an eggplant is much like a sponge and will quickly become soggy. Always light brush just enough to create a nutty brown color when cooked. You can also take this recipe, add roasted garlic and, when pulsed in a food processor or blender, use it as a great vegetable dip.

What you’ll need:

• 2 large eggplants.

• ¼ cup olive oil.

• 2 tsp. salt, split.

• 1 tsp. pepper.

• 2 tsp. dried rosemary.

• balsamic vinegar.

Slicing the eggplant in half and then in half again, cut diagonal lines down to the skin and then the opposite direction to create not only a nice presentation, but to also allow the salt, pepper and rosemary to get deep into the flesh for better flavor.

Begin by taking 1 teaspoon of salt and while pushing down on each end of the eggplant to open up the grooves, sprinkle evenly. Leave the eggplant for 20 minutes to allow the salt to draw out extra moisture. This small step helps in browning the eggplant and will make it less mushy.

Brush evenly with olive oil and sprinkle with pepper and rosemary. On a sheet pan lined with parchment paper or foil brushed with olive oil, lay skin side down and roast in a preheated oven on 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Remove and turn over flesh side down and roast for another 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and gently remove to a serving plate.

Finish with a light drizzle of balsamic vinegar for an added kick. The nuttiness of the eggplant, the savory rosemary and the bite of the balsamic make this dish perfect for a side or as an appetizer and yes, you can eat the skin. Enjoy.

Here’s an added tip. In a pot on medium high heat, pour the entire bottle of balsamic in and let it simmer. While times do vary, allowing the vinegar to reduce by half turns the vinegar into an amazing syrup that can be used to top steaks, veggies and even fruit. Infuse it with liquid smoke for a next-level condiment.

Cooking since he could pull a chair up to the stove at 5 years old, Joey Morasse, of Lebanon, is the owner and operator of JoJo’s Barbecue and Catering. He is also a personal chef and offers in-home cooking classes.