Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night and during extreme weather. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

Miss T is a stunning longhaired tortoiseshell that is about 2 years old and weighs about 10 pounds. She was found a stray, but her family was never found. She has been in foster care, where there is a small dog and a cat, and they all seem to do OK together – a slow introduction is always best. There were some hisses at first but soon everyone was ignoring each other and doing their own thing. Miss T loves getting petted but isn’t really a lap kitty. She likes spending her time looking out the windows or up on the table or back of the couch watching the activities around the house. Adopt her into the family for $50. She is litter box trained, micro-chipped, spayed and vaccinated. All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

Lily, Miss T and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ruby June looks like a black-and-tan coonhound, but that’s where the hound in this miss ends. She has excellent inside manners and gets along with other dogs and cats just fine. And a howl or bark will never be heard from this lady that sounds anything like a hound. This wonder of a hound is about 1 1/2 years old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and current on shots. She will be micro-chipped for adoption. So if anyone likes the look of a hound – and who doesn’t, really – but not the sound of a hound, then Ruby June is the perfect pet for them. For more information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, if Oscar were a muppet, he would be a grouch. But this Oscar is a sweetie. This Oscar is a handsome orange-and-white tabby boy about 2 years old. He is neutered and current on shots. Oscar tested leukemia negative but FIV positive. He would do best by himself or with other FIV cats or with any other cat that is friendly and not aggressive. He would sure love an inside home where he can purr all day long. This is a courtesy listing for Oscar’s current foster. For information, contact Mary at 615-579-3406 or 615-332-2489. Oscar is in the Lebanon area. Other than needing a friendly welcoming home, Oscar has no other requirements to stay healthy and happy.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.