Telling Tales: The failsafe way to diet after vacation

One too many lattes and one too many vacations and now nothing fits.

Don’t get me wrong. Eating out every night as the waves came crashing in, gorging on chips and salsa while binge watching with the children and enjoying ice cream nightly has been fun but reality has not.

And because yoga pants are not proper work attire, I’ve got a slight problem.

So the diet begins now. Given I’ve done this about 1,000 times in my life, I’ve got this down pat.

• Drink a gallon of water a day.

• Throw in some sliced lemons to show the world you are a pro at this.

• Give up anything that tastes even somewhat good.

• Instead, eat things that don’t taste good.

• And don’t eat too many of those things either.

• Move all the clothes off the treadmill.

• Walk on it.

• Walk faster. It’s a known fact that strolling while watching “House Hunters” packs on the pounds.

• Tell everyone you know you’re dieting. It’s a known fact that telling everyone around you what awful, tasteless food you’ve already eaten or plan to eat will undoubtedly cause you to lose weight that much faster.

• Try Atkins one day, Weight Watchers the next and Master Cleanse when all else fails.

• One sip of Master Cleanse and no sugar, no wheat and no dairy now sounds completely doable.

• Buy a fitness app for your phone, plug in all the numbers and never use it again.

• Salmon, nuts, eggs, leafy greens and black coffee are no way to live.

• Insist everyone in your home eat salmon, nuts, eggs, leafy greens and black coffee.

• “Insist” means throw away all their treats and snacks while they’re out.

• Sneak a bag of M&M’s really, really fast, because they’re really, really good.

• Chastise hubby when you see him cheating. Let him off the hook only if he splits his Butterfinger with you.

• Wear you baseball cap when exercising. Everyone knows you burn more calories the more athletically you dress.

• Google “How to Lose 10 Pounds In 10 Days” just in case someone has found a revolutionary new diet trick since the last time you googled it.

• Go to bed hungry, wake up hungry and in between...be hungry.

And before you know it, winter will be here, and the fact you didn’t really stick to the diet won’t even matter because yoga pants are totally acceptable after Sept. 1.

