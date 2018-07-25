Matt Masters: Give it all or don’t give a thing

Out of all the national fill-in-the-blank days, I think that most of us can agree that this is one faux-holiday that should be observed every day.

Life is hard. It’s full of ups, downs and plenty of moments that feel stagnant and numb. We all feel it – anxiety, depression, doubt, discomfort in your own skin – but the truth is only you can change you.

You’ll never be in completely control of your environment, so attempting to control every aspect will only lead you in circles. That doesn’t mean, however, we shouldn’t assume control and responsibility for our own actions and lives.

Don’t let your dreams die; don’t shelf your goals; and don’t settle for less. There will always be someone more than willing to tell you the odds of failure, the risks of losing, the ease of surrendering. There will always be the weak, so invested in others’ lives that they forget to live their own.

It doesn’t matter what it is, no matter how big or how insignificant it seems, just do it. Run that extra mile – heck, run one mile. Fill out that dream job application, take the time, get that passport, book the flight or write the first page. Do what you need to do to feel alive and get up tomorrow and do it all over again.

Give it all, or don’t give a thing.