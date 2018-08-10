John McMillan: Homework help only a phone call away

For many of us, school homework is a memory. Still, there are many others who will find themselves staring at a homework assignment this year with their child and try not to look completely confused. “I never had this growing up,” is a common quote heard all over the country, not just in this area.

There is hope. United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland partners with several agencies that provide help for our local communities. When it comes to homework, however, one shines above many resources for a tired, frustrated parent. First, let me just say that it is very important that every parent work with their child. It fosters so many positive things in a child’s life when a parent sits down with them to put their heads together to work through problems and assignments.

With all this being said, make sure you keep this article for the contact information for Homework Hotline. This incredible agency’s mission is to help Tennessee students in kindergarten through 12th grade learn, understand and complete challenging assignments and master new concepts through free, one-on-one tutoring by phone and online chat.

The hotline specialists tutor K-12 students in reading, language, arts, math, social studies, science, Spanish and more. High school students should be aware that Homework Hotline assists with calculus, trigonometry, physics, chemistry and most other subjects – all taught by certified teachers. And best of all? Homework Hotline offers help in six languages, English, Arabic, Spanish, Kurdish, Somalia and Swahili.

There are other tutoring agencies in Wilson County, however, today I want to focus on Homework Hotline because of the availability to everyone in our service area. For example, do you need help, but have no transportation to a tutoring center? Call Homework Hotline and get tutoring on the phone. Need help but cannot afford private tutoring? The hotline is free. Embarrassed to get help in front of your peers? Tutoring is anonymous and the specialists are really nice, too.

Homework Hotline is available Monday through Thursday, every week when school is in session from 4-8 p.m. For those of you more in tune with online resources, Homework Hotline has a lot available online including resources just for parents, links to valuable information and even the ability to schedule a tutor for a child.

So how do you reach Homework Hotline? The hotline specialists can be reached at 615-298-6636 or toll free at 888-868-5777. Again, the help is available for all students in Tennessee in kindergarten through 12th grades. Visit homeworkhotline.info for more information.

UWWUC wishes every student and every parent in Wilson County a happy and successful school year. We further want to wish the same for our teachers and school administrations and staff for the work they do in making our communities a better place to live.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at [email protected]