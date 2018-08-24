John McMillin: A good budget will rack expenses to spend less

According to a Federal Reserve Board study, only 53 percent of participants indicated they could afford a hypothetical emergency expense of $400 without borrowing money or selling something. For many, the lack of income creates a financial strain, but another problem we encounter is overspending. For that reason, I would suggest this article might be of use for those advising children, it’s never too early to talk about saving money, and those taking their first steps toward living on their own.

Everyone should have a goal. A budget isn’t necessarily set in place to track every penny we spend. You can do this, of course, but the real goal is to help us control our spending. In its’ simplest terms, a budget is to help us spend less than we make so we can focus on what matters most.

Maybe you’re not convinced, but try tracking your spending for a week. In fact, despite what I just mentioned, track every penny you spend for a week and I promise it will be an eye opener. Most important, tracking your spending concisely will show how small amounts of money add up over time. I would suggest tracking your spending for a month since many bills repeat themselves monthly and will show you a more complete picture of your expenses.

Knowing all your expenses will be useful and interesting, but your monitoring needs to change your behaviors that aren’t helping you. Most people overspend in buying clothes, eating out, entertainment and buying stuff we don’t need. Use the data you collected in tracking your spending and pick three categories to control. This method is fairly painless.

I’m not much on plastic, but if you use a bank debit card, one that charges small fees, it is a good way to track your spending should you forget to journal your expenses.

When you plan your budget, plan on how much you want to save first. Should you decide you’ll save just what’s left over, you’ll find that you’re not setting goals. Saving can be very difficult and when you decide to save a certain, attainable amount, you may do things like odd jobs and cutting back in areas that you might not do if you just settle for what’s left over.

There are plenty of budgeting tools on the internet. Some are very effective and offer some great tips. For example, many will suggest percentages of what needs to go towards necessities, long-term savings and luxuries or life styles. Know that no one budget tool works for everyone. My suggestion is to keep it simple. The most important thing is to budget and keep budgeting. You may fail some months, but if you keep working at tracking and controlling spending, hopefully you will find yourself able to handle nearly any emergency expense life offers.

John McMillin is president of United Way of Wilson County and the Upper Cumberland. Email him at [email protected]