Ann Haney: Explorations into the millennial dilemma

Not only do they face some of the greatest challenges of all generations with an increase in technological development and social media platforms, they often have a harder time using their degree to find a job. This is not at all due to lack of education, because they are more educated than any generation previously. The jobs related to their degrees are just not in abundance, which leads to the reason they also make up 40 percent of the unemployment rate.

The millennials are truly a gifted and well-educated group of people not to be overlooked or compared to previous generations. Many know what they want, yet have difficulty acquiring it due to the many challenges that face them on a daily basis. They also deal with many more distractions than any previous generations, which can steal their focus.

More are remain home with their parents due to economic challenges, and fewer realize the inner potential that lives in them aside from their degree, thus fewer are seek entrepreneurship as an option to overcome.

As a result, the challenges that face this well-educated group of young adults – anxiety, stress and depression – often wreak havoc on their lives and keep them from the goals they have set for themselves and the success God intended them to have.

The question for the millennial dilemma is “What can be done to help this generation achieve the success they long for and reach the goals they set out to accomplish?” Help millennials first by creating a “judgment-free zone” is the first step to help them arrive at success and experience change. It is often easy to sit back and point out what is wrong but much harder to become part of the solution. It is up to each of us to help millennials gain a clear understanding of how to balance their family, career, education and talents to develop an overall satisfying and prosperous life spiritually, socially, emotionally and financially while, at the same time, defeat mentalities that keep them bound to unproductivity and complacency. In other words, stop the battle of the mind that rages against their victory.

Encouragement and opportunity is key to success while judgment and neglect will lead to increased depression, defeat and, sadly, often suicide. Encouragement is first found in helping them discover who they are in Christ, understanding their past does not determine their destination and help them realize their equality with all individuals despite background, race or gender.

Time management is another way we can help them plan that will eliminates stress and maximize potential. Another way we can help them achieve uncommon success is by using social media to make positive impacts to society. Due to the levels of stress they face in society today, we must also help them develop appropriate reactions to inappropriate actions that come against them that challenge their continued freedom.

Finally, the No. 1 way we help the millennial generation is to lead by example. We must remember, there is much we can learn from this extremely intelligent generation, and together we can all make society a better place and each achieve the goals we set for ourselves.

