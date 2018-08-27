Ruth Correll: Community pride swells at Wilson County Fair

The Wilson County Fair is a showcase for the entire Wilson County community, from east to west and north to south. The fair showcases the many facets of agriculture, education, industry, music, heritage, history, community organizations, the arts community and their many crafts, vegetable gardening, flower gardening, storytelling, baking, quilting, carving, blacksmithing and the many handmade items, canning and the list goes on and on. Beef cattle, dairy cattle, market goats, sheep, horses, mules, draft horses, rodeo, poultry, rabbits, eggs, bees, lumber milling, antique tractors and equipment were just some of the many agricultural shows and displays.

Folks got to experience the birth of baby pigs and baby goats this year. This was a first for the Wilson County Fair. A birthing barn was a vision of former president of the fair Hale Moss. Hale would visit fairs across the country and come back and talk about having a birthing barn at the Wilson County Fair. It happened this year and was watched and followed around the world via Facebook Live. Squeakers the sow is famous throughout the world. Thanks, Hale, for the vision.

At the “heart” of the Wilson County Fair are the many dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly for weeks before the fair and all during the fair to make this event a memorable experience for everyone who comes through the gate. The Youth Board, the Fair Board and the many committee volunteers worked hard all week to make every visitor feel at home.

My hat is off to the fair leadership who provides the vision for the fair each year. This year the fair celebrated the “Year of Milk” as the chosen commodity. The number of dairies in Wilson County may be small, but you certainly would have never guessed as the dairy theme was evident everywhere you looked. The farmers breakfast honored the three dairy farms in the county. Milk was celebrated everywhere, beginning with the huge milk carton at the entrance of the James E. Ward Agricultural Center, which served as a photo opportunity for many fair visitors. The Southland Dairy trailer gave nightly demonstrations about where our milk comes from and the care provided by the dairy farmer. Milk samples were offered and enjoyed. Even an ice cream eating contest was enjoyed. Youth enjoyed trying their hand at milking in the “Farm Olympics” event.

This year the fair also celebrated 100 years of John Deere. From old tractors to new tractors, the John Deere green was seen throughout the grounds. From small replicas to the large six-wheel crop tractor that was parked next to the Expo Center, John Deere green was celebrated.

I was really impressed with the Youth Board’s activities in the “the Patch” to highlight and educate with many fun activities about milk and agriculture. From iPads to hands-on activities, youngsters could learn more about where their food and fiber begins and how it gets to their homes and tables.

Agriculture is important to Wilson County and Tennessee. According to Jeff Aiken, president of the Tennessee Farm Bureau Federation, “Agriculture, including farming and related industries, accounts for nearly 13 percent of the state’s economy. The entire sector generates $81.8 billion in output.” In 2016, Tennessee exported nearly $1.5 billion in farm commodities worldwide, according to the Department of Agriculture. The Wilson County Fair did a “bang-up” job of highlighting that importance. If you missed this year’s fair, you really missed out.

For more information, contact the UT-TSU Extension office in Wilson County at 615-444-9584. You can also find us on Facebook or visit extension.tennessee.edu/wilson. Ruth Correll, UT Extension-TSU Cooperative Extension agent in Wilson County, may be reached at 615-444-9584 or [email protected]