Matt Masters: Miles clocked without regret

While technological innovations like autopilot, auto braking and completely autonomous vehicles certainly present consumers with safer options in transportation, the future of transportation is becoming increasingly separate from what has traditionally been a staple of American Identity, car ownership.

Automation, coupled with the ride-sharing revolution, will result in a drastic decrease in car ownership, which means for the first time since Henry Ford introduced the Ford Model T in 1908, Americans will no longer see owning a personal motorized vehicle as a financial goal or a status of freedom and identity.

Even for those people who knew owning a car wouldn’t happen to them, everybody stopped and watched as ’57 Chevys, ’55 Chevy trucks, Mustangs and Thunderbirds rolled down the road.

I’m not even a car guy, but I may very well a part of the last generation to see their first car not just as a way to get to work, but as a pair of wings to take you down a winding country road in the fall as a mark of adulthood coming faster than anyone is ready.

The automobile has been as vital to American progress and identity as the hammer, the hoe or the pickaxe. From running the dirt roads of Appalachia to the pavement of Daytona, from the predictable suburbs to the adventures of the interstate, our cars have racked up miles, their interiors hearing songs sung out of tune over static-split stations. The hum of the highway has put people to sleep in backseats on long road trips that become isolation chambers, with little glimpses of other worlds in bubbled glass and steel. Quick stares glanced as we pass each other on our own ways.

There’s no stopping the future, just like there was no stopping the end of the horse and buggy, but the question remains of what we will cling onto next to represent our identity and ascribe meaning to our lives. What we will use to escape our troubles and feel free in our land of liberty and all it’s struggles. Will it be the gun, the soul, a digital car with digital windows rolled down in virtual reality? The options are limitless.

But what happens to us when we no longer see what we were, when we need to strip down the paint and see the frame for what it is? A skeleton to house identity, something bought and polished until it reflects the world that we worked so hard to impress. Before the rust takes the beauty in a breath of air exhaled, released to the hilltop where decades sit in rows of lives lived long before. Where the branches grow between cracks of patents and panels shaped by the hands of men and machines. A sign of a freedom laid to rest, miles clocked without regret.

