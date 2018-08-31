Linda Alessi: On to Lake Tahoe

We spent some time with our friends, Nancy and Mike, in their beautiful cabin in the mountains. It was much more than a cabin. We watched movies on a 52-inch screen by satellite, recorded the president’s speech and had a choice of many movies on request. The cupboard was well stocked with goodies, preserves and good cheer.

The wilderness was refreshing in the perfection of nature. Nancy also had a green thumb. The entire property of several acres was adorned by a variety of roses and other blooming flowers, fruit trees and an abundance of vegetables. The hummingbirds, woodpeckers and other species of birds and animals embellished the atmosphere of a perfect nature setting.

We left to go to Lake Tahoe, and it was beautiful. During the day, we went on a sightseeing boat around the entire lake. It was an informative narration given during the cruise of the geologic history of how this magnificent lake was formed. It is one of the world’s deepest lakes created from a volcanic eruption. The great sequoia trees embedded in the mountainside surround the lake was breathtaking. It is an incredible, beautiful site. Seeing this area by boat gave us a total prospective.

One evening while in Tahoe, we went to see a show of female impersonators. Frankie Kein and a troupe of female impersonators gave incredible performances of celebrities such as Judy Garland, Marilyn Monroe, Lisa Minnelli and Reba McIntyre. They all came to life with the transformation of these able performers.

Of course, a visit to the casino was in order, and I am pleased to say I came away with more than I gave. Tahoe was a wonderful experience and well worth the trip.

We again visited my favorite city, San Francisco. We spent a major part of the day in Chinatown where the culture of oriental residents was evident, and shopping was an experience not to be forgotten. We browsed through the many shops picking up lovely oriental paintings done on rice paper and silk. The friendly shopkeepers were accommodating, courteous and a knowledgeable breed of vendors. We appreciated the quality of the items made by hand and the interesting exports from China.

Later in the afternoon, we had a delicious lunch at Fisherman’s Wharf at the well-known Tarrantino’s restaurant. We feasted on Dungeness crab, clam chowder and, of course, San Francisco sourdough bread. The hustle and bustle of this great city with the crowds of people from distant places makes this city exciting. The cable cars still run through the streets, along with horse drawn wagons. San Francisco is truly a city of international culture and evidence of America’s ongoing colorful mosaic.

I was truly blessed to have the good fortune to visit so many of our great venues in this wonderful country of ours.

