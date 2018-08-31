Holman's Horticulture: The simply satisfying broccoli

They prefer cooler temperatures during the day, and some can even withstand a frost. After the warm-season vegetables have done their part, cool-season vegetables can be easily grown in the fall.

Some examples of cool-season vegetables are broccoli, lettuce and cauliflower, and the list also covers many types of greens.

The first frost of the fall is typically around Halloween for Wilson County. Most of the vegetables listed need around 60 days to reach the first harvest. Broccoli, for example, needs to be planted around the third week of August to reach a mature head. A few years ago, we had a mild December, and I remember still harvesting broccoli on New Year’s Day. Broccoli can withstand a light frost and covering cool-season vegetables with a row cover can help extend the harvest throughout the first part of winter. Many types of frost cloths can be purchased that can help protect cool-season vegetables down into the mid-20 degree marks.

Broccoli is planted best in the garden from transplants. The seeds need to be started inside three to four weeks before you would like to transplant them to the garden, so be sure to keep that in mind when determining when to plant them into your garden. The leaves can get quite large on broccoli, and the plants need to be spaced 2 inches apart to allow ample room to grow. Spacing the plants at the right spacing will help with airflow around the plants, thus reducing the chances of any fungal pathogens that can affect the broccoli. Cultural practices such as spacing allow the leaves to dry off before any fungus sets. Spacing will also help with the side shoots that will appear when the first main head is cut. These can be enjoyed throughout the season.

There will always be insects that seem to like broccoli, no matter the time of year. Broccoli is extremely susceptible to cabbageworms and cabbage loopers. Applications of bacillus thuringiensis or Dipel are usually effective to keep populations under control. Typically, the cabbageworms or cabbage loopers are the only things that can prevent a good crop of broccoli in the fall. If you do not monitor for the pests, they can decimate a row of broccoli in a matter of days.

There are quite a few varieties of broccoli that have stood the test of time and still are popular today. Packman, Premium Crop, and Green Comet are some of the most popular varieties of broccoli still available today. Artwork is an All-American Selections winner from 2015 and it is a beautiful dark-green broccoli that is considered a baby broccoli. Baby broccoli can also be referred to as broccolini. It has the normal first small head, then after the main head is cut, the smaller tasty side shoots will grow out.

If you have any questions regarding vegetables or any other horticultural matter in your garden or lawn, feel free to contact Lucas Holman, horticulture UT-TSU Extension agent in Wilson County, at 615-444-9584 or [email protected]