Pets of the Week

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Sarabi is an 8-month-old, 6.8-pound orange-and-white lovebug. She came to New Leash on Life due to no fault of her own. She loves to softly knead – make biscuits – when she is stretched out and someone gives her head scratches and chin rubs. She seems to enjoy playing with toys but really just likes to walk around and explore and then curl up next to someone for love and attention. She spent some time in a foster home with other animals and she seems to do OK, as they all pretty much ignored one another. Sarabi is litter-box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and vaccinated. Come and meet this sweet girl and make her a forever family member for $50 at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is Sept. 13 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. Each ticket has a one-in-300 chance of winning $10,000. Tickets for the event are $100 each or two for $150. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to purchase tickets, visit newleashonline.org/reverse-raffle or contact the adoption center at 615-444-1144.

Ninja, Sarabi and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, Ruby June looks like a black-and-tan coonhound, but that’s where the hound in this miss ends. She has excellent inside manners and gets along with other dogs and cats just fine. And a howl or bark will never be heard from this lady that sounds anything like a hound. This wonder of a hound is about 1 1/2 years old, healthy and fully vetted, spayed, heartworm negative and current on shots. She will be micro-chipped for adoption. So if anyone likes the look of a hound – and who doesn’t, really – but not the sound of a hound, then Ruby June is the perfect pet for them. For more information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, if Oscar were a muppet, he would be a grouch. But this Oscar is a sweetie. This Oscar is a handsome orange-and-white tabby boy about 2 years old. He is neutered and current on shots. Oscar tested leukemia negative but FIV positive. He would do best by himself or with other FIV cats or with any other cat that is friendly and not aggressive. He would sure love an inside home where he can purr all day long. This is a courtesy listing for Oscar’s current foster. For information, contact Mary at 615-579-3406 or 615-332-2489. Oscar is in the Lebanon area. Other than needing a friendly welcoming home, Oscar has no other requirements to stay healthy and happy.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at [email protected] or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help. Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

And it’s kitten season again, a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. These litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter may call 877-449-5395. Traps can be loaned, and spay or neuter can be arranged. Anyone in a position to offer a feral or free-roaming cat a barn or outside home with shelter, there are some healthy, fixed cats available. This problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless help is received from the people who know of these situations. Please help end the cycle of homeless pets.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, meet Nastia. Nastia came to the shelter, along with her siblings after they were dumped into a Dumpster. She has recovered nicely and is now ready to find her forever home. Nastia will need a family who will allow her plenty of time to warm up to them. She would prefer a home with no children, as she is shy and timid. Nastia is up to date on age-appropriate vaccines, de-wormed and on Frontline. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Mario or come during open hours Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the shelter at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.