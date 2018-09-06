Jim Hawkins: No will, no worries? No way

Many Tennessee adults don’t have a will. They often share these common misperceptions:

• “My spouse will get everything when I die.”

• “My relatives will somehow know my ‘special wishes’ and agree on everything.”

Q. Wait – won’t my spouse simply inherit everything when I die?

No, not automatically. Tennessee law may surprise your loved ones if you die without a will.

If a deceased person has no will and no children, then yes, the surviving spouse inherits the decedent’s real estate, belongings, and money.

If the decedent with no will has one child, then the surviving spouse may become the owner of real estate and financial accounts with both names on it. Then, however, after paying debts, half of all that remains goes to the child, and the other half goes to the decedent’s spouse.

If there are two or more children, the spouse only gets one-third of the remaining estate, and the children divide the rest.

If there is no surviving spouse, the estate goes to the decedent’s child or children in equal shares, regardless of need or circumstances.

Q. What if a person dies with no will, no spouse, and no children?

In that case, after payment of debts, the estate goes to the decedent’s parents. If the decedent’s parents have died, the estate goes to the decedent’s siblings. If any sibling has passed away, then that deceased sibling’s share goes to his or her child or children.

NOTE: Without a will, there is no arrangement for the decedent’s “special wishes” such as gifts to friends or churches or nonprofit organizations or setting up a trust for a disabled child or a child with addiction problems or mental health concerns.

A lawyer can help craft a will tailored to fulfill the client’s wishes, appoint a trusted executor, avoid family disputes – and save money.

Jim Hawkins is a Gallatin general practice and public interest law attorney. This column represents legal information, and is not intended to take the place of legal advice. All cases are different and need individual attention. Consult with a private attorney of your choice to review the facts and law specific to your situation. Call 615-452-9200 to suggest future column topics.