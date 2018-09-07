After the dog days, when all you can do is breathe

As a child, summer was always magical – months of escape from textbooks, tests and meticulously scheduled days. Waking up early with the hot, stale air meant plenty of time to roam the suburban streets in search of other children finally free from the nagging world of adulthood that seemed so far away.

Lunch was often paired with honeysuckles and blackberries off the vine, a stop in the shade in between bumpy bike rides through the woods, where our imaginations lived – miles off the path, through the brambles and the mud that we wore on our clothes and skin like a badge of our journey away from home.

With two parents who worked hard nearly every day, I had a freedom that taught me how to start to be me, with no one to pick me up or tell me ‘no’ – a situation that many parents today might read with fear and anxiety.

I’m grateful for those experiences, for that trust and the chance to be a child – for the hills I climbed thinking they were mountains, for all the creeks to bathe dirty feet in and all the tracks to walk down in search of pennies I’d placed face-up.

It’s easy now to forget the time we used to have, so easy to focus on how each moment passes us by with no tick of analog clocks to remind us of the seconds of the day.

With growing up comes facing outward and a focus on the bills, the deadlines and the thrills that only weekends seem to hold. Until your second job steals those, too, offering just enough to save up for that week that you might get off in two quarters, once the sales pick up and your new boss settles in. Maybe then the “real world” will let up enough for you to make room for your life.

That’s something I’m trying to do – to find balance and not let my remaining days of summer slip by with plans and adventures never quite realized – to take them from bucket-lists to memories to add to the bank.

Before my summer days grow dark and cold, with no way to turn back and see the life that we call painful while we live and precious when we die.

I think that’s something we could all benefit from – to slow down and disconnect from the figures and functions that make up our working world and see life for what it is – after the dog days, when all you can do is breathe.