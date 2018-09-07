Linda Alessi: Reflections on America, my country

Do we need to have a crisis to have people come together as a human family, with love, consideration and respect for each other?

The people who were chosen to represent us have ignored what is most important to the majority in our land. It is evident that self-interest is the priority of many of our elected officials.

We have, in the past, been a beacon to the world with the many wonderful aspects of our great democracy and generosity. We encourage other countries to follow our example, but our example now leaves much to be desired. There is much to improve in our society, and it will take willpower, determination, goodwill and faith in our better selves to make a difference. This will surely be a roadmap as our legacy to future generations so that they will have pride in our country and way of life.

It seems respect for each other first as members of the human family has to be relearned and considered. There are lessons learned from infancy to adulthood to respect, honor, execute and encourage throughout our lives.

No matter the color, creed or cultural differences, we are all members of a greater family of humans. We should look in the mirror and see our own faces and how it may be different from all others. We are unique as individuals but commonly the same with each of our brothers and sisters.

I believe we still have the integrity to do the right thing. It is in our best interest to work together as family members, neighbors and countrymen to come to the table to share and resolve the problems by which we are all affected.

We, as Americans, need to re-examine our values, beliefs and common denominators to work together to improve our nation for our benefit, for future generations and for the world to see. Those who choose to emulate our best values again see that beacon of hope and light. I hope and pray for an awakening of our better selves in all that we do to accomplish this.

Linda Alessi is a weekly columnist for The Lebanon Democrat.