Telling Tales: Teenagering or power to the parents

It’s the look most common among parents of teenagers. It’s that critical two to six-year period – depending on the child – where you begin to understand why some animals eat their young. You lose sleep, your patience and quite possibly your mind.

A few weeks ago, I ran into an old friend. My oldest was in elementary school the last time we’d had a chance to sit down and catch up. Her child, who is a few years younger than my oldest, was now in the driver’s seat. Literally in the car and figuratively, testing the strength of her mother’s sanity.

She hesitated a bit when I asked about her newly minted driver. Poor thing was still in shock. That clingy child who cried during kindergarten drop-off for the first three months of school is now pulling out of the driveway, rolling her eyes as her mom stands on the front porch waving.

Life had changed for my friend the way it had changed for me and countless other parents of the two-headed teenager beast-half human and half “whatever I want to be, God.” It’s all fun and make believe and “my child would never choose one-stay out past curfew, not pick up my calls, sneak out, blah, blah, blah.” Then, one day they do one of the things you swore your child would never do. It doesn’t matter that you and your husband did those things as teenagers.

So, they do something stupid. Trust me on this. They will do something or many things stupid.

No matter:

• how many supervisory apps you secretly install on their phone.

• how many church camps they’ve attended.

• how vigilant you are about monitoring screen time.

• how much money you spend on purchasing a home in the perfect public school zone or on private school tuition.

They will test the boundaries, and you will fail. Or at least feel like you failed. But you haven’t.

The first time they screw up, it will change the trajectory of how you view your child and yourself. Your child isn’t who you thought they were, and you’re not the parent you thought you would be. You yell and scream and threaten and beg and tell stories that begin with sentences like, “Remember what happened to…” and end with “they didn’t listen to their parents, and they died.”

You punish yourself with constant internal dialogue. “We didn’t go to church enough.” “We should have done…” “Maybe I shouldn’t have been so strict.” “I shouldn’t have worked so much.” It’s not fun.

It’s painful to realize that your child isn’t perfect. It’s painful to realize how little control you have. It’s painful to watch our teenage and young adult children make mistakes. That pain comes from fear. Fear of our own mistakes and above all fear of what other parents will say. When you see other parents, you punish yourself even more by thinking, “I’ll bet their kid doesn’t have a fake social media account, stay out past curfew, lie about where they are going and like idiots take pictures of their escapades and post them online.” Nope. You’re the only one. Do me a solid. Stop it.

Their children aren’t perfect. If they say they are, they’re either lying or don’t know yet. But, do me another solid. Try not to be too hard on those parents. Be kind. On the day they find out the horrifying reality that little Jimmy or Joanne isn’t perfect, remind them that just like colic, this is a phase. You’ll lose just as much sleep, but you’ll survive and so will your teenager.

That’s what I did with my friend. I know her well. I know she’s a good mom – a great mom, in fact. She’s spent the last 16 years devoted to becoming the best mom her child could ever want. Now, the little ingrate is giving her the eyeball rolling equivalent of “Bye, Felicia” with the confidence of a mafia boss as she leaves…in her mother’s car.

My friend thought she lost her power, but she didn’t. Along with the keys to her car and repossession of her daughter’s cellphone, she took her power back that day. For the next few weeks, her child will communicate via smoke signals and hitch a ride on a big yellow limousine to get to school. She’ll learn her lesson, this time. But there will be other times.

Until then, I hope my friend remembers that even though it stinks to be the bad guy for those awkward teenage years, taking your power as a parent back will pay off enormous dividends eventually…like when they have a teenager of their own.

Comments? Email Becky Andrews at [email protected] Andrews and Angel Kane are the brains behind Telling Tales, a weekly column in The Democrat.