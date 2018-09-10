logo

Randall Hutto: There’s a new season on the horizon

Randall Hutto • Updated Today at 3:00 PM

Summer is coming to a close, and a new season is upon us. Changes can be seen in the weather, the leaves and even storefronts will soon replace their summer vibes with scenes of fall. 

Changes will also be seen soon in the Wilson County Commission. During the Aug. 2 election, Wilson County voters elected eight new commissioners. They are Robert Fields in District 1, Cyndi Bannach in District 2, Kevin Costley in District 8, Tommy Jones in District 14, Chris Dowell in District 15, Lauren Breeze in District 18, Mike Kurtz in District 21 and Justin Smith in District 25. 

During the Aug. 20 county commission meeting, I asked each outgoing commissioner – Becky Siever, Adam Bannach, Frank Bush, Terry Muncher, Mike Justice, Jeff Joines, Cindy Brown and Jim Emberton – to stand and be recognized for their years of service to the county. 

These ladies and gentlemen have served Wilson County proudly, and I thank them for their service. I would like to welcome our newcomers and look forward to working together and continuing to move our county forward.

Randall Hutto is mayor of Wilson County. 

 

